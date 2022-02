READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers freed an owl that got caught in a soccer net in Reading on Tuesday.

Officers from the Reading Police Department and Massachusetts Environmental Police worked together to remove the owl from the net located on the fields at Wood End School.

Police say the owl flew away seemingly uninjured.

