Officers from across the country turn out for NH native killed on the job

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers from across the country paid their respects to fallen police officer Katie Thyne, who was killed during a traffic stop last week in Virginia.

Thyne, of Hudson, New Hampshire, worked as a patrol officer for The Newport News Police Department when she was dragged during a traffic stop, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve R. Drew.

She later died in the hospital of her injuries.

Thyne was born in Lowell and served in the United States Navy and the Navy Reserves, according to her obituary.

Her wake was held on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.

A funeral with full military and police honors is scheduled for Saturday morning.

She leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

