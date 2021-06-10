BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers from across Massachusetts showed support for fallen Braintree Police K-9 Kitt in a somber ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Braintree police officers, alongside K-9 officers from departments throughout the state, escorted the remains of Kitt from the VCA Animal Hospital in Weymouth to Cartwright Funeral Home in Randolph.

Kitt was transported in Officer Bill Cushing’s cruiser, who was Kitt’s handler for more than 11 years.

Kitt was shot and killed while searching for a suspect after responding to a domestic violence incident last Friday, authorities said.

Cushing and Officer Matthew Donoghue were also injured in the attack.

Donoghue was released from Boston Medical Center over the weekend; however, Cushing remains hospitalized.

Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

Kitt will be laid to rest with a memorial ceremony once Cushing is released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been created for people to donate in Kitt’s memory to the Braintree Police Working Dog Foundation.

The Braintree Police Officers Association has also set up a GoFundMe account to help support the families of the officers involved in the attack.

Officers escort the remains of fallen @BraintreePolice K9 Kitt from the VCA in Weymouth to Cartwright Funeral Home in Randolph.

K9 Kitt was transported in Officer Cushing's cruiser driven by a fellow officer as K9 Units from across the state participated in the procession. pic.twitter.com/csAwseoCoC — Kevin Wiles, Jr (@kwilesjrphoto) June 9, 2021

Officers escorted the remains of K9 Kitt from the VCA in Weymouth to Cartwright Funeral Home in Randolph earlier this afternoon in preparation for the upcoming memorial services.



Photo cred: @kwilesjrnews pic.twitter.com/dVZzL8fGN8 — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) June 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)