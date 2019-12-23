FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police departments helped make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy whose mother was murdered in Athol last month.

Four-year-old JJ, who currently lives with his grandparents, was ecstatic as a parade of cruisers and officers from multiple police departments surprised him on Sunday.

JJ received a bicycle, donated by Fitchburg City Solicitor Vincent Pusateri II, and several other gifts, provided by the officers.

Fitchburg police wrote on Facebook that their “thoughts are with JJ and his family during this difficult time.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)