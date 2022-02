WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers spent part of their Saturday helping corral two horses that got loose in Wenham.

The horses were roaming the area of Grapevine Road and Dodges Row when their owners and members of the Wenham Police Department arrived to gather them.

They walked the horses back to their home.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)