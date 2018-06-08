GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of horses was seen wandering around Grafton Thursday after getting loose from their stable.

Police received several calls about five horses walking along Upton Street near Wong’s Chinese Restaurant.

Officers arriving on the scene found the horses’ owners and many others trying to herd the horses off the road and onto the Grafton/Upton railroad tracks, police said.

They followed the tracks down to Sibley and Upton streets, where the officers were able to escort them back to their stable on Meadowbrook Road.

A short time later, the owners stopped by the police station to drop off a cake to show their appreciation for the officers’ assistance.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)