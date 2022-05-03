BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency officials helped a man get out of the water after his car was found submerged near a boat ramp on Cape Cod late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a car in the water in the area of Barlows Landing Road in Bourne just before 11:30 p.m. found a white sedan that had become submerged with a man inside, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was assisted out of the water by officers.

Divers searched the area and there were no other people found in the vehicle.

It’s not clear how the car ended up in the eater.

An investigation remains ongoing.

