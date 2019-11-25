WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Environmental Police officers helped the Capron Zoo and the New England Wildlife Center immobilize and transport a 15-year-old lioness to the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral facility in Woburn on Saturday.

The lioness named Kayla had recently been experiencing undisclosed medical issues and needed to undergo a medical examination, according to the MEP.

A sergeant with the MEP Large Animal Response Team and a regional lieutenant assisted in securing, escorting and providing security for Kayla.

MEP says Kayla is back resting comfortably at the Capron Zoo.

