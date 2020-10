WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers responded to an unusual call in Westborough on Sunday morning.

They wrangled four loose cows that were found on Wachusett View Drive with the assistance of the Westborough police animal control officer and the cows’ owners.

They have since returned to their home at Uhlman’s Farm.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)