Officers injured during violent struggle while arresting assault to murder suspect in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect wanted on an assault to murder charge was arrested in Boston on Monday after a violent struggle in front of a crowd and a passenger in the vehicle he was driving was arrested after a brief foot chase, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s anti-crime unit noticed a vehicle known to them in the area of River and Desmond streets around 2:15 p.m. and had information that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active probation violation warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court, according to police.

After initiating a traffic stop at the intersection of River and Desmond streets, they tried to arrest Mckenzie Guillaume, 30, of Mattapan, when he allegedly lunged into the vehicle toward the center console and then engaged in a violent struggle, causing injuries to the officers before they were able to subdue him, according to Boston police.

During the arrest, the juvenile passenger in Guillaume’s vehicle suddenly ran away, prompting a brief chase.

During the booking process, police allege Guillaume told officers “they were lucky he wasn’t able to grab their firearms, further stating the outcome of the interaction would have been different.”

He was arrested on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges of assault to murder, assault and battery by means of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license. He has been additionally charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and threats to do bodily harm.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)