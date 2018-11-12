Officers injured responding to reports of shots fired in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Manchester, New Hampshire police officers were rushed to the hospital Monday after two cruisers collided responding to reports of shots fired, police say.

Officers responding to the area of Notre Dame and Conant streets about 6:33 p.m. for reports of a gunshot collided with one another, according to Manchester police.

The officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A 20-year-old male involved in the shooting was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The incidents remain under investigation.

