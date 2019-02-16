Officers investigating anti-immigrant posters in East Boston make 3 arrests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers investigating a report of people hanging anti-immigrant posters in Eastie arrested three men late Friday night, one of whom is now facing a charge of assault and battery on a police officer, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of 1 Winthrop St. as part of an investigation into recent reports of posters being hung up that were upsetting local residents approached a group of men wearing facemasks around 9:45 p.m. and determined one of them was holding a can of spray paint, according to Boston police.

When the members of the group became uncooperative, one of them allegedly slapped an officer’s hand away as they reached for an ID.

Matthew Wolf, 26, of Lowell, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

Tylar Larson, 18, of Rochester, New York, was arrested on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

Christopher Hood, 20, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

All three are expected to be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)