Officers make second arrest after seizing fireworks, loaded guns in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a second man after confiscating illegal fireworks and finding a loaded gun in his car Saturday, officials said.

Darrell Brown was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Thursday when he arrived at the police station to pick up his impounded car.

Officers responding to a call for fireworks on Astoria Street in Mattapan after 6:30 p.m. were given the description of a group of males and two parked cars with fireworks, police said.

Both vehicles were located and large quantities of fireworks were spotted in plain view inside of them, police said.

The owner of one of the vehicles, Wesley Pereira, 25, of Dorchester, was told that the illegal fireworks would be confiscated.

Officers frisked Pereira and found a loaded gun with a laser sight, police said.

Brown fled the scene on foot and was not present while officers were removing the fireworks out of his car.

A loaded .380 caliber Ruger Prescott handgun was spotted on top of some of the fireworks which was quickly recovered and seized, according to police.

Both will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

