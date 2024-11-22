BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are responding to a fatal shooting in Brockton, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Officers were called to a building on Pleasant Street at around 3:23 p.m. Friday, police said. Investigators said a person was dead inside.

Massachusetts State Police investigators were on scene.

No arrests have been made. No additional information was immediately available.

