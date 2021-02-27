Officers pull woman out of structural fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two officers were able to pull an elderly woman to safety after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a structural fire on Chilmark Street just before 1:30 a.m. found a home engulfed in flames and people screaming for help as two men tried to assist an elderly woman down a flight of stairs, officials said.

Smoke was filling the hallway at the time and the men were struggling to help the woman down from the second floor, according to police.

Two officers entered the building, located the woman, and carried her to safety, officials said.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not seriously injured.

Firefighters took over the scene and battled the flames.

