DANVERS, MA (WHDH) — Police in Danvers made a large drug bust.

Officers recovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana, tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of marijuana-related products.

Police posted pictures of the seizure, saying only a small sample of what they found is captured.

Four people were arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)