Officers rescue 2 hikers from swamp near military monument

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were brought to safety Tuesday after getting stuck in a swampy area near the Cathedral of the Pines.

Manchester, Essex and Hamilton officers all responded and determined the Marblehead couple had entered the walking trails near School Street and gotten stuck somewhere along the way, according to a release issued by Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.

The hikers were not injured.

Responders were assisted by the Manchester-by-the-Sea Drone Unit and an all-terrain vehicle and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

