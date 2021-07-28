Police body cam video captured the moment officers rescued a baby from inside a hot car while the caretaker was allegedly gambling at a casino in North Las Vegas earlier this month.

A witness parked next to the vehicle at the Bighorn Casino spotted the baby inside the car and reported it to police.

First responders noted the door to the vehicle was unlocked before pulling the baby out of the vehicle.

A police sergeant could be seen giving water to the screaming baby in an attempt to cool the child off.

It is unclear how long the baby had been left inside the car.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Mitchell Hooks, 39, was arrested in connection with this incident on charges of child abuse and leaving an unattended child in a vehicle.

