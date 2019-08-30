WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police officers came to the rescue of a cat who became trapped inside a burning home in Winchester, New Hampshire earlier this month.

Emergency crews responding to a house fire on High Street noticed the pet in a second-floor window with smoke billowing out around it.

Officer Bryan Jalava and Chief Mike Tollett jumped into action and grabbed a ladder off of a firetruck.

They were able to reach the cat and bring it to safety.

Fire officials say the occupants of the residence all made it outside.

