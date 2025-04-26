BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with stab wounds after a fight broke out in Roxbury on Saturday afternoon, witnesses and police said.

Officers responding to a reported double stabbing in the area of Dixwill Street and Columbus Avenue around 3 p.m. could be seen investigating in a taped-off section of the sidewalk.

Several pieces of clothing could be seen in the area.

Witnesses who shared video of the incident say it appeared to have started as a fight that led to two people being stabbed.

Both victims suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police have not said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

