CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of shots fired in Cambridge Monday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., a police officer on School Street heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots coming from Bishop Allen Drive, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The officer called for assistance and headed to the scene near Central Square, where they saw several people fleeing the area, police said.

No injuries were reported, but police said they found shell casings at the intersection of Bishop Allen Drive and School Street.

No arrests have been made, but police are searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

