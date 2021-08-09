NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a wild rollover crash in Newton overnight.

Police say the car crashed into a few parked cars before flipping over near the intersection of Boylston Street and Langley Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then cited for negligent operation.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)