BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Barnstable police officers are being credited with resuscitating a person rescued from a house fire in Centerville early Tuesday morning.

A newspaper delivery person reported a fire at a single-family home on Shootflying Hill Road around 3:20 a.m.

Officers responding to the scene rescued and resuscitated the sole occupant, who was transported to a Boston hospital in serious condition, according to the Department of Fire Services.

The four officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)