MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Malden police officers helped reunite a mother duck with her ducklings on Mother’s Day.

The officers found the ducklings in a storm drain and rescued them.

They then reunited the ducklings with their mother.

Daring Duckling Rescue 🦆!Make way for #MothersDay mallards. This morning MPD Officers Munyon and Doherty discovered these ducklings on a detour down a storm drain. These officers successfully rescued the ducklings under the direction of Capt. Hopkins & reunited them with MAMA🦆 pic.twitter.com/JRydLUloYt — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) May 9, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)