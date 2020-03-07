Officers reunite with baby they helped deliver in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Bridgewater police officers were reunited with a baby they helped deliver over a week ago.

The newborn and his family visited Officer Michael Clark and K-9 Officer Steven Kingsley on Friday to show their appreciation.

Officers were called to assist a woman on her way to the hospital around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and found Latonia Francois in labor, according to police.

They instructed the woman and her husband, Herkins Francois, to pull over off Route 24 onto Pleasant Street, police said.

Both officers helper deliver the baby boy, Herkins Xavier Francois Jr., in the backseat of the vehicle in a parking lot before paramedics arrived, according to police.

Paramedics then treated the mother and her son before taking them to a hospital in Brockton.

“Thanks to the officers, the birth went smoothly and Herkins was even allowed to cut the umbilical cord,” Latonia said.

Herkins arrived to the hospital weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Both officers received letters of commendation from Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delemonte, and both took turns holding the baby.

“Both officers did a great job assisting this family and this is not a call that we go on everyday,” Delemonte said. “I would like to commend them for their actions and recognize them for a job well done.”

