Officers rushed to hospital after exposure to substance during traffic stop in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers in Spencer were transported to the hospital after becoming exposed to a white powdery substance, police say.

As a result of a motor vehicle stop, a white powdery substance was discovered inside the suspect vehicle, according to Spencer police.

After exposure, two officers became light-headed and dizzy, a third was also transported to a local hospital as a precaution, police say.

According to police, a level 1 hazmat was declared for cruisers and the police department.

