Officers saddened after truck hauling doughnuts goes up in flames

(WHDH) — Police officers in Kentucky had some fun on social media after responding to a fire involving a Krispy Kreme truck on New Year’s Eve.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted photos of their officers with saddened but sarcastic looks on their faces as they stood beside the torched doughnut truck.

The tweet, which has since gone viral, was accompanied by a caption that read: “No words.”

As of Tuesday night, the post had been retweeted more than 16,000 times.

Police departments from across the country, including Massachusetts, reached out to express their condolences.

We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Your brothers and sisters in Massachusetts are here for you during these tough times. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 1, 2019

