Officers saddle up as crash involving a horse trailer causes backup on I-93

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police’s mounted unit came to the rescue Saturday morning after a minor crash involving a horse trailer carrying three horses caused traffic mayhem in Woburn.

Officers responded to reports of an accident around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 93 northbound involving multiple cars and a horse trailer, according to a series of tweets posted by Massachusetts State Police.

No one was hurt in the crash, however, it was determined that the trailer was too damaged to continue on its journey.

Hunting for a solution while three horses grazed on the side of the highway, the state police mounted unit was called into action.

A large trailer usually used for police horses arrived on the scene, and it was decided that the stranded equines would get a police escort to their final destination.

All three were safely loaded onto the trailer shortly after and the horses embarked on one of the most “unusual ride-alongs” in state police history.

In the tweets, troopers said they were just happy to help.

