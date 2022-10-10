ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect.

“I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”

7NEWS spoke with a man who said he was the victim’s brother. The victim was stabbed in the side and has since been released from the hospital, according to the victim’s brother. Police said he suffered significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police spoke with neighbors on Plymouth Street. The scene is now clear, and though most neighbors said they had not witnessed the stabbing, they had come home to the concerning blue lights.

“When I came back from doing an errand, I did see the police were here,” Campbell said. “I saw, you know the blue lights and I went ‘Oh dear God what?’ To hear that there’s a stabbing is scary, it is scary.”

The alleged brother said the suspect is someone the victim knows, and the victim is doing OK.

Officers looked for the suspect along the nearby Commuter Rail tracks. The Kingston Line Commuter Rail train was stopped between South Weymouth and Abington, delaying its route by up to 25 minutes Monday afternoon.

