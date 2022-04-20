DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three officers are credited with saving the lives of two people who were trapped in a sinking car in Dartmouth Friday.

Officers Justin Amaral and Joseph Hilchey of Dartmouth and Officer Jeremy Dellecese of Westport were called to the scene at Lake Noquochoke around 10:30 p.m. and upon their arrival, found a 2016 Ford Focus submerged in about seven feet of water, according to the department.

After removing their gear, the three men swan about 100 feet out to the car and helped the 21-year-old driver and his passenger out of the car.

One officer and the two occupants of the car were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for minor injuries and exposure. They were all quickly released.

Investigators say alcohol, speed and a general lack of knowledge of the area likely contributed to the crash.

The driver will receive citations in connection with the incident.

