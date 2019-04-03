WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (WHDH) — Several police officers in Utah used their patrol car to help rescue a man trapped inside a burning building early Tuesday morning.

An officer on patrol in the area of the Decker Lake apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. noticed a strange glow coming from one of the buildings, police said.

He quickly realized that the glow came from flames filling the bottom of the unit.

The officer reported the fire and began pounding on doors to alert the residents inside.

Additional officers in the area responded to help as the blaze began to take over the upper apartment units.

One man became trapped inside an upper unit and refused to jump from the second-story window.

The officers did not give up and began using everything available to them to save this man’s life.

Under the direction of a police supervisor who arrived on scene, the initial officer rammed his patrol car through a fence and parked it alongside the burning building.

The officer then pilled onto the hood of the patrol car and gained just enough height to grab hold of the man and pull him to safety.

The dramatic rescue was caught on two different body cameras.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

