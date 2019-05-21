LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to racist treatment of black people during a conversation about racial diversity.

WDAF-TV reports that Julie Doane described the remarks as “insensitive” in a newsletter that was released Monday.

Issues arose Thursday when the Lee’s Summit school board discussed a proposal to hire consultants to promote racial equity. During the discussion, a consultant gave Doane an example of racial inequality, noting that as a white person he doesn’t get anxious when he sees a police officer behind him while driving. Doane responded, “Honey I’m blonde, I do.”

The discussion ended with the board voting not to spend about $97,000 for the training. The district’s first black superintendent, Dennis Carpenter, has threatened to quit over the vote.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)