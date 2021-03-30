Official collapses at NCAA men’s tournament game between Gonzaga and USC

(CNN) — Game official Bert Smith collapsed Tuesday evening in the first half of the men’s NCAA basketball game between No. 6 seed USC and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

Smith was taken off on a gurney. He was sitting upright and appeared to be talking to a man walking beside him.

Smith was feeling lightheaded while on the court, according to the TBS broadcast.

“Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family,” an NCAA spokesperson said in a statement.

Video shows Smith standing in a corner of the court by the Gonzaga bench when he goes down backward without being able to use his arms to break his fall. A person on the Gonzaga bench immediately runs to his side and another official halts the game.

Standby official Tony Henderson replaced Smith and the game resumed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.