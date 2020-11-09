Officials: Fans will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium in 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans of the New England Patriots and Revolution will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium through at least the end of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

“We have recently been informed that the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons,” stadium officials said in a statement. “We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind.”

Stadium officials noted that they will continue to work closely with Baker with the hope of safely reopening the building in 2021.

Baker last week announced a new stay-at-home advisory, set new rules for restaurants and entertainment venues, placed new limits on gathering sizes, and issued an updated mask mandate in an effort to curb a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Indoor gatherings at private residences will now be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people. The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues remains the same.

Under the order, all gatherings must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m., regardless of size. Fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit at a particular gathering.

