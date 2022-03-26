TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A man shot and wounded by a Connecticut police officer had refused commands to drop a knife and was not affected when another officer fired a stun gun at him, according to the state inspector general’s office.

Torrington officer Jeffrey Buzzi fired three times at Brian Dungan, 53, on Wednesday afternoon as Dungan came at Buzzi and officer David Kisiel with a knife, Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. said in a statement Friday. Kisiel fired a stun gun at Dungan before the shooting, but it had no effect, Devlin said.

Dungan was listed in stable condition at Hartford Hospital, he said.

Devlin’s office also released footage from the two officers’ body cameras that shows the confrontation at Dungan’s home. Dungan is heard yelling “kill me” before advancing on the officers and being shot.

Police went to the home shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call that Dungan was threatening to kill himself, Devlin said. Dungan was in the basement when police arrived and didn’t obey repeated commands to drop the knife, the video shows.

Devlin’s office is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

A message seeking comment was left for Buzzi on Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)