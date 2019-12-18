Official: North Attleborough teacher fired for smoking marijuana in class full of students was leading discussion about pot

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A substitute teacher at North Attleborough High School was fired after allegedly smoking marijuana in a classroom full of students on Monday afternoon, an official confirmed.

The teacher, whose name has not been released, was leading a discussion about marijuana while smoking it, according to Principal Peter Haviland.

Students that were present in the classroom immediately reported the teacher, Haviland said in a statement.

“The incident at North Attleborough High School was entirely unexpected and unprecedented and it was in no way a reflection of the great students, faculty, staff, and families of this great school and community,” Haviland said. “Instead, the quick actions of the students to report their concerns is an accurate reflection of the values of this school and community and serves as comforting evidence demonstrating that our students share and uphold these common values of safety and appropriateness within our school.”

It’s not clear if criminal charges will be filed against the teacher. Haviland said the teacher has since been fired and banned from the high school campus.

“It is unfortunate that some students witnessed this egregious and irresponsible behavior,” Haviland said. “No student should have to endure the lack of confidence and trust created by this individual’s behavior.”

Haviland praised the quick actions of his students for helping officials remove the teacher from the school.

“It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment,” Haviland added. “We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience.”

One parent reiterated that he was impressed that the students were the ones calling out the teacher.

“That’s the thing to do,” he said. “The teacher is doing wrong, supposed to be setting an example for others; if he’s not doing the right thing, then somebody’s gotta put their foot down and do what they gotta do.”

The incident remains under investigation.

