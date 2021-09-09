PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane with seven people onboard crashed Thursday on Cape Cod, officials said.

Cape Air confirmed that a flight from Boston carrying six passengers and one pilot crashed while attempting to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said that there were no fatalities.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to those involved in the crash.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t a high impact crash,” Morse said in a statement.

7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster was biking along a nearby path to Race Point Beach when the plane crashed.

“The plane came down nose first into the woods,” Wurster recalled. “It wasn’t even close to the airport or the runway. It was outside of the fenced-in area of the airport grounds, so right alongside the bike path…Trees down everywhere, branches scattered through the road.”

Morse noted that inclement weather may have played a role in the crash. Wurster added that it had been “pouring rain” for most of the day.

“There were times when we were at lunch and you would look out at the water and wouldn’t even know the ocean was there,” Wurster explained.

Emergency crews are working at the crash scene.

No additional details were available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Cape Air confirms that Flight 2072 traveling from Boston Logan International to Provincetown Airport plane exited the runway. Six passengers and one crew member were onboard. Emergency crews are onsite and we will provide more details as they become available. — Cape Air (@CapeAir) September 9, 2021

