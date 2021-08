CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A safety boat monitoring crew boaters as they were making their way down the Charles River on Tuesday sprang into action and saved the driver of a vehicle that became submerged in the water following a crash in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Memorial Drive at the Western Avenue Bridge shortly before 7 a.m. found a Subaru Outback in the river and a damaged Ford F-350 stopped at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 40-year-old Burlington resident, was pulled to safety by the rower and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief Sean White said the driver was lucky the rowers happened to be going by.

“Timing was working in their favor this morning,” he said at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, a 29-year-old Lynn resident, was not injured in the crash.

The damaged truck could be seen being towed away from a section of missing fencing along the river.

A Cambridge Fire Department boat could be seen arriving at the bridge and dive teams were suiting up.

State and local police, as well as fire crews, have responded to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

