WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford Academy is banning students from attending sporting events on Tuesday and Wednesday after students used “racially charged taunting language” at a game last week, the school’s principal said.

In an e-mail, Principal Jim Antonelli said the student section directed “racially charged taunting language” toward a player from Wayland High School during a girls’ basketball game Friday night.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Antonelli wrote in the e-mail. “The news about Friday night’s game was extremely concerning because we expect our students to exhibit kindness and respect for everyone who visits our high school.”

Students will not be allowed to attend home or away games on Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of the incident, Antonelli said.

“Athletic events, as well as other co-curricular events are meant to be inviting, respectful and spirited experiences for our students and student-athletes. It is an opportunity for students to showcase their talents and for schools to welcome the student-body and community members,” he added. “Negative or disparaging comments will not be tolerated. Bullying or hazing has no place in our schools or on our school grounds.”

Antonelli is encouraging parents and guardians to speak with their children regarding this incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

