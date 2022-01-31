WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford Academy is banning students from attending sporting events on Tuesday and Wednesday after students used “racially charged taunting language” at a game last week, the school’s principal said.

In an e-mail, Principal Jim Antonelli said the student section directed “racially charged taunting language” toward a player for Wayland High School during a girls basketball game Friday night.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Antonelli wrote in the e-mail. “The news about Friday night’s game was extremely concerning because we expect our students to exhibit kindness and respect for everyone who visits our high school.”

Students will not be able to attend home or away games on Tuesday and Wednesday, Antonelli said.

