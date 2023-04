BOSTON (WHDH) - The official written agreement to sell Babe Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees is now up for auction.

The lot includes the agreement of the initial deal for $25,000 and a letter detailing the remaining annual installments for $100,000.

Bidding for the documents ends on April 22. For more information, visit https://lelands.com.

