Officials: 1 arrested, 1 sought after police impersonators commit armed home invasion in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One gun-toting police impersonator is in custody and a second is still at large after officials say they forced their way into a home in Lowell on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a home invasion on Corbett Street around 9:40 a.m. spoke with a witness who said they found victims yelling for help inside the residence, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The suspects, who identified themselves as police officers, were said to be wearing police badges and holstered handguns.

Police say both suspects forced their way into the victims’ residence and tied them up before fleeing on foot.

It’s not clear if anything was stolen from the home. There were no reported injuries.

Willmann Rivadeneira, 35, of Chelmsford, was later identified as one of the suspects and arrested on a charge of armed home invasion.

Rivadeneira is slated to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

Police are actively searching for the second suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

