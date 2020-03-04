Officials: 1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Lowell armed home invasion

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Lowell man is facing charges in connection to an armed home invasion.

Lowell police detectives in connection with the gang unit and SWAT teams took Antwon Tyreik Almeida into custody at his home on Tuesday and found the gun allegedly used during the incident that took place last month, according to a release issued by police.

Officers were called to a home around 10 p.m. on February 25 for reports of an armed home invasion and upon arrival spoke with the victim who said they were duct-taped while two men stole cash and personal property.

One of the men allegedly carried a firearm.

It is unclear if police have identified a second suspect.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

