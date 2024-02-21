SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a multi-alarm fire in Sudbury on Wednesday that left one resident dead and a police officer and another resident hospitalized, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on Goodman’s Hill Road around 5 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, according to a joint statement issued by Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen and Police Chief Scott Nix.

One resident was found deceased in one of the bedrooms. One other resident was transported by Sudbury EMS ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The Sudbury police officer suffered smoke inhalation, and also was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Firefighters from the Framingham, Concord, Marlborough, Wayland, Maynard, and Weston Departments provided mutual aid. Firefighters from Acton, Lincoln and Hudson covered Sudbury stations.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Sudbury Fire Department, the Sudbury Police Department, The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and members of the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)