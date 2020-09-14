Officials: 1 dead after incident in elevator in Allston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after being trapped in an Allston elevator and one of them, a 30-year-old woman, died Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene around 5:15 p.m. found a woman experiencing some sort of trauma in the elevator and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

One resident said they heard a woman screaming for help Monday afternoon.

So far, it is unclear how that woman died though police said it appears to be an accident at this time.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and investigators are reviewing videos of the incident to determine what exactly happened.

A witness was also taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

