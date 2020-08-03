Officials: 1 dead in crash after driver flees from traffic stop in NH

WEBSTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead and two women seriously injured after a driver trying to avoid being stopped by officers went off the road and crashed into a tree in Webster, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers on patrol on Concord Drive at 11:40 a.m. tried to pull over a Chevrolet Blazer with a motor vehicle violation when the car sped away, police said. The car went off the road when it curved and crashed into a tree, according to police.

A man in the back seat, later identified as Adam Liesner, 31, of Belmont, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver and passenger, both women from New Hampshire, were taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

