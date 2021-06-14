NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people are facing drug charages after a years-long investigation into an allegedly drug trafficking ring in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, officials said Monday.

Officials from the Attorney General’s Office and Bristol County District Attorney’s office said the alleged traffickers distributed fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and opioid pills through the greater New Bedford area, with some allegedly responsible for distributing two kilograms of fentanyl and one kilogram of cocaine in the area every month.

In a raid on Massachusetts and Rhode Island homes on June 11, police allegedly found one and a half kilograms of cocaine, half a kilogram of fentanyl and $24,000 in cash, officials said.

The following people are facing charges:

Geraldo Rivera, 35, four counts of conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

David Cruz, 26, four counts of conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Nyel Paris-Villanueva, 23, distribute class B drug; trafficking in excess of 36 grams of a Class A drug and six counts of conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Sergio Velasquez, trafficking in excess of 18 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Jessenia Camacho, 27, conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Jose Quinones, 34, conspiracy to violate the drug laws,.

Jack Neves, 25, conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Edgar Hernandez-Casiano, 30, conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Courtney Reynolds, 22, conspiracy to violate there drug laws

Xavier Thompson, 27, conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Flor Echevarria, 69, conspiracy to violate the drug laws

