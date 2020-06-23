Officials: 12-year-old girl in ‘serious condition’ after being pulled from Acton pool

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Acton on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of an injured swimmer in a pool on Newton Road around 10:30 a.m. found a girl who was in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Acton Fire Department.

The girl was treated at the scene before being flown to a Boston hospital, where she was said to be in “serious condition.”

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

