ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An act of vandalism is under investigation at Arlington High School after 14 students broke into the building last week, police said.

Police responded to the school on Massachusetts Avenue on May 2 at 5:42 a.m. to investigate a report of damage and graffiti.

Officers determined that about 14 male students, who have not been identified, entered the building overnight, damaging several fire extinguishers, vending machines, display cases and an emergency defibrillator, police said. They also allegedly spray painted the inside and outside of the school, with a swastika and anti-gay slurs painted outside of the building.

The 14 students face discipline by the Arlington Public School District. A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“These actions represent a terrible breach of the peace and harmony we seek to instill as a welcoming, tolerant, and safe community,” Superintendent Kathleen Bodie. “Whether these students intended to or not, their words and actions are hateful and hurtful, and we must respond appropriately.”

Officials are consulting with the Arlington Human Rights Commission, the Anti-Defamation League and the newly formed Arlington LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Commission to determine the best possible response.

“This is a serious situation, and it requires a holistic and deliberative approach to find the correct solution that addresses the wrong and repairs the breach to the community,” Police Chief Frederick Ryan said.

