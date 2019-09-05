Officials: 14,000 needles removed from public spaces in Boston each week

BOSTON (WHDH) - About 14,000 needles are removed from public spaces across Boston every week, health officials said.

Teams made up of Boston Public Health Commission staffers conduct sweeps of public spaces each day, respond to 311 pickup requests, and lead educational efforts to inform the public on how to properly dispose of used syringes, according to a commission spokesperson.

A “Mobile Sharps Team” made up of four people pick up discarded syringes. Eight outreach workers assigned to the Newmarket Square area work to connect people to recovery services, in addition to assisting the sharps team.

All Boston Public School custodians are said to be trained to safely handle syringes, as well as employees of the Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Works.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced last month that his budget for 2020 includes funds dedicated to improving needle cleanup efforts by facilitating hazardous waste removal from city-owned sharp containers.

The city also plans to install five more needle drop-off kiosks in Boston, bringing the citywide total to 18.

Any Boston resident who finds a needle on a sidewalk or in another public area is urged to call 311 to file a report.

